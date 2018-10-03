Bucks' Tony Snell: Set for bench role in exhibition opener
Snell will come off the bench for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After signing a four-year, $46 million contract prior to last season, Snell was largely a disappointment and averaged just 6.9 points and 1.4 three-pointers across 27.4 minutes. He did start 59 of the 75 games he played in though, which put him into consideration for a spot on the top unit this year. That said, fellow guard Malcolm Brogdon has the higher upside of the two and is set to work with the starting five during Wednesday's exhibition owner. Brogdon should be the favorite to remain in that role once the regular season arrives, which significantly caps Snell's value. Still, it will be a battle to monitor over the next few weeks to make sure of each player's role.
