Bucks' Tony Snell: Shifts back to the bench
Snell shifted to the bench and contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist over 22 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 113-94 win over the Nets.
With Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) returning from a one-game absence, Malcolm Brogdon shifted back over to shooting guard, closing off a spot on the top unit for Snell. Thanks to the big margin of victory, Snell's move to the bench didn't cost him much playing time, but the swingman's low usage rate continues to make him a rather unattractive fantasy entity.
More News
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...