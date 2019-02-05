Bucks' Tony Snell: Shifts back to the bench

Snell shifted to the bench and contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one assist over 22 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 113-94 win over the Nets.

With Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) returning from a one-game absence, Malcolm Brogdon shifted back over to shooting guard, closing off a spot on the top unit for Snell. Thanks to the big margin of victory, Snell's move to the bench didn't cost him much playing time, but the swingman's low usage rate continues to make him a rather unattractive fantasy entity.