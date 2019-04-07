Bucks' Tony Snell: Sitting out Sunday
Snell (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Snell is one of five Bucks players sitting for the second half of the back-to-back set, with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) -- who is listed as questionable -- potentially joining them. While tending to the sprained left ankle, Snell will miss his seventh straight contest and isn't a good bet to make it back for the Bucks' regular-season finale Wednesday versus the Thunder.
