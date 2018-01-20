Bucks' Tony Snell: Starting in place of Antetokounmpo
Snell will draw the start in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for Saturday's contest against the 76ers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Snell's role has been reduced over the past five games, coming off the bench and seeing 19.6 minutes compared to his season average of 28.9 minutes. That will likely change over the two games that Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for. When Snell sees between 30 and 39 minutes, he's averaged 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
