Bucks' Tony Snell: Starting in place of Giannis

Snell will start Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) out, Snell will make his ninth start of the year. In his previous eight starts, Snell has averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.3 minutes.

