Bucks' Tony Snell: Starting Saturday

Snell will start Saturday against the Wizards, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) unexpectedly ruled out, Snell will draw the spot start. In five previous starts, he's averaged 9.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.6 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories