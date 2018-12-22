Bucks' Tony Snell: Starting Saturday
Snell will start Saturday against the Heat.
Malcolm Brogdon (rest) will get the night off, prompting coach Mike Budenholzer to insert Snell in at shooting guard. He's coming off a season-high 15 points in 18 minutes against the Celtics, where he made every shot he took.
