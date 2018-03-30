Bucks' Tony Snell: Starting Thursday

Snell will draw the start over Jason Terry for Thursday's contest against Golden State, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Interim coach Joe Prunty has been experimenting with the shooting guard position as of late, going with Snell, Terry and Sterling Brown in varying situations. As a starter this season, Snell has averaged 6.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 29.5 minutes per game.