Bucks' Tony Snell: Starting Tuesday vs. OKC
Snell is starting Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Coach Mike Budenholzer is resting the Bucks' main rotation players, giving Snell an opportunity to draw a start. In 36 total preseason minutes, Snell has posted 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
More News
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Set for bench role in exhibition opener•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Bumped to reserve role•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Checks back in Saturday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Questionable to return with ankle sprain•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Continues to struggle in loss•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Disappointing in starting role•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.