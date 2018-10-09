Bucks' Tony Snell: Starting Tuesday vs. OKC

Snell is starting Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Coach Mike Budenholzer is resting the Bucks' main rotation players, giving Snell an opportunity to draw a start. In 36 total preseason minutes, Snell has posted 12 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

More News
Our Latest Stories