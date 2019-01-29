Bucks' Tony Snell: Starting Tuesday

Snell will start Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Malcolm Brogdon (chest) out, Snell will make his fifth start of the season. In his four prior starts, the wing has averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steal while shooting 36.8 percent from distance. Pat Connaughton is also expected to see some extra run.