Bucks' Tony Snell: Still out Wednesday

Snell (ankle) will remain out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Snell has been out since March 26 with a sprained ankle. Though there seems to be optimism Snell can return soon, he'll won't take the floor during Game 2. His next chance to play arrives Saturday.

