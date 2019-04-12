Bucks' Tony Snell: To return in middle of Round 1

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday that Snell (ankle) is unlikely to play in either Game 1 or Game 2 of the Bucks' series against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Budenholzer had already said it would be a stretch if Snell was back for Game 1, but it now looks like the earliest he will be able to play will be when the series heads to Detroit. Fortunately for Snell, Game 3 isn't until next Saturday, which gives the swingman an additional week of time off while potentially only missing two games.