Bucks' Tony Snell: To return in middle of Round 1

Head coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday that Snell (ankle) is unlikely to play in either Game 1 or Game 2 of the Bucks' series against the Pistons, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Budenholzer had already said it would be a stretch if Snell was back for Game 1, but it now looks like the earliest he will be able to play will be when the series heads to Detroit. Fortunately for Snell, Game 3 isn't until next Saturday, which gives the swingman an additional week of time off while potentially only missing two games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...