Bucks' Tony Snell: Underperforms in narrow loss
Snell tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), an assist, a rebound and a steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 92-89 loss to the Pacers.
The Bucks have failed to find an adequate replacement for Malcolm Brogdon at the off-guard spot, as Snell has largely been a disappointment. While did recently return from injury, he wasn't exactly lighting things up before he was sidelined, and the combo of Sterling Brown and Jason Terry did little to impress. This spot is a glaring deficiency for the Bucks, but they appear to be set going with Snell for the foreseeable future.
