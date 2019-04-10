Bucks' Tony Snell: Unlikely to be ready by Game 1

According to coach Mike Budenholzer, it would be "a stretch" for Snell (ankle) to be ready by Game 1 of the playoffs this weekend, Stephen Watson of WISN 12 News reports.

A sprained left ankle has sidelined Snell since March 26, and he doesn't seem to be closing in on a return. Coach Budenholzer noted that in the meantime, Sterling Brown will remain in the starting five, even when Nikola Mirotic (thumb) returns, which could be Game 1.

