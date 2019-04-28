Bucks' Tony Snell: Will be available for Game 1

Snell (ankle) will be available, if needed, for Game 1 against the Celtics, Brian Robb of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said Snell was able to log some practice time following the end of the Detroit series, and the three-and-D wing will be an option off the bench behind Sterling Brown. Snell was slowed by an ankle injury during Round 1, which kept him out of Games 1 and 2, while he saw just five total minutes in Games 3 and 4.