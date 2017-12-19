Bucks' Tony Snell: Will be available vs. Cavs

Snell (knee) will return to availability Tuesday against the Cavaliers, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports. Snell will have an unspecified minutes restriction.

Snell missed five games with tendinitis in his knee, but he'll return to action Tuesday, as will both Matthew Dellavedova and Jason Terry. Coach Jason Kidd will insert Dellavedova into the starting five, while Snell will be available for limited minutes off the bench. The 26-year-old Snell is averaging 8.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game on the season, while knocking down better than 47 percent of his three-point attempts.