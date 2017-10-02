Bucks' Tony Snell: Will come off bench in exhibition opener
Snell will come off the bench during Monday's preseason opener against the Mavericks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After signing a four-year, $46 million contract extension this offseason, Snell was fully expected to start at shooting guard to open the upcoming campaign, which makes it somewhat surprising that Snell isn't listed with the starters Monday. Still, considering it's only the preseason, coach Jason Kidd is likely just experimenting with some different lineups, so don't read too much into Monday's lineup. The Bucks preseason opener will feature a starting lineup of Malcolm Brogdon, Khris Middleton, Sterling Brown, D.J. Wilson and John Henson.
