Bucks' Tony Snell: Will come off bench Wednesday
Snell will come off the bench Wednesday against the Clippers as Jason Terry moves into the starting five, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks have gotten off to a number of slow starts since the All-Star break, and it looks like they are trying to shake things up by putting Terry in the starting five. Snell's averaging just 6.1 points over 26.1 minutes in eight games in March. It's uncertain if this change will stick, but Snell could see a decrease in playing time while he's coming off the bench.
