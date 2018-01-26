Bucks' Tony Snell: Will start Friday

Snell will draw the start in place of Malcolm Brogdon (calf) for Friday's contest against the Nets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Snell has seen his role fluctuate as of late, but with Jason Kidd relieved of his coaching duties, it's possible Snell sees increased minutes even aside from just Friday's contest. In any event, Snell hasn't proven to be an especially valuable fantasy commodity, even when he does see 30-plus minutes.