Bucks' Tony Snell: Will start Thursday

Snell will draw the start Thursday against the Timberwolves, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Snell moves into the starting lineup for Eric Bledsoe, who's been ruled out Thursday with an ankle injury. The Bucks are playing the first of a back-to-back, meaning that Bledsoe could miss Friday's matchup with the Knicks as well. Snell has topped the 30-minute mark in three of the last five games and will likely be close to that number for as long as Bledsoe is out.