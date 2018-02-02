Play

Bucks' Tony Snell: Will start Thursday

Snell will draw the start Thursday against the Timberwolves, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.

Snell moves into the starting lineup for Eric Bledsoe, who's been ruled out Thursday with an ankle injury. The Bucks are playing the first of a back-to-back, meaning that Bledsoe could miss Friday's matchup with the Knicks as well. Snell has topped the 30-minute mark in three of the last five games and will likely be close to that number for as long as Bledsoe is out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories