Bucks' Tony Snell: Will start Wednesday
Snell will draw the start for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
After experimenting with Snell coming off the bench during the team's preseason opener Monday, Snell will occupy his usual role as a starter Wednesday. He posted 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds across 29.3 minutes per game last year.
More News
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Will come off bench in exhibition opener•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Back with Bucks•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores team-high 19 in Game 4 loss•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Out for rest Wednesday vs. Celtics•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Records team-high 16 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Tony Snell: Scores season-high 26 in Tuesday's win•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...