Bucks' Tony Snell: Will start Wednesday

Snell will draw the start for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After experimenting with Snell coming off the bench during the team's preseason opener Monday, Snell will occupy his usual role as a starter Wednesday. He posted 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds across 29.3 minutes per game last year.

