Craig signed a contract with the Bucks on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old recently became an unrestricted free agent when Denver pulled his qualifying offer, but he'll receive an opportunity with another contender in Milwaukee. Craig averaged 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.5 minutes last season and could see a similar workload off the bench in 2020-21, but his fantasy potential is limited with his most valuable asset being his defense on the wing.