Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Thursday that Craig (nose) is "a little bit of a ways away" from returning to game action, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

While Budenholzer noted that Craig worked out on the court Thursday, the swingman was only available for parts of the Bucks' practice. As a result, Craig looks poised to sit out both ends of the team's upcoming back-to-back set, which features home games Friday against the Jazz and Saturday against the Cavaliers. Craig appeared in two of the Bucks' first three games before being sidelined with a nasal fracture that ultimately required surgery.