Craig (hamstring) participated in most of Friday's practice, but it's unclear if he'll play in Saturday's preseason opener versus Dallas, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old appears to be progressing as expected from the injury, but the Bucks may want to avoid rushing him back for the first preseason game. Barring a setback, Craig should at least be ready for the season opener Dec. 23 at Boston.