Craig totaled 9 points (3-3 FG, 3-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 23 minutes in a 125-112 victory over the Nuggets on Monday.

Craig was perfect on all three of his shots against his former team Monday. The wing hasn't seen consistent playing time this season after an early season injury, but with Jrue Holiday missing the game due to safety protocols, Craig had an extended role. Monday was the first game in which Craig played more than 20 minutes and he was able to come away with a new season-high point total. Expect Craig to play a similar role Wednesday if Holiday is forced to miss more time.