Craig logged 13 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 129-115 win over the Hawks, providing four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal.

After missing time earlier this season following nasal surgery, Craig was cleared to play more than a week ago, but it wasn't until Sunday that head coach Mike Budenholzer summoned him from the bench. The Bucks were able to race out to a big lead early on, which likely played a hand in Craig getting his number called. Craig still looks to be behind Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Pat Connaughton and Bryn Forbes among the Bucks' wing players, so the 30-year-old can't yet be viewed as a regular member of Budenholzer's rotation.