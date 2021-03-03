Craig was held scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in Tuesday's loss to Denver, contributing one assist and one block in 11 minutes.

The 30-year-old made his first appearance after spending the previous five games on the bench, missing all three of his attempts from the field. Craig hasn't seen much playing time this season and that trend should continue with Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) back in the lineup. The veteran forward has hardly been featured in his first season with the Bucks, averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds with little else in 11.4 minutes.