Bucks' Travis Trice: Let go by Bucks
Trice was waived by the Bucks on Wednesday, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.
Trice received a camp deal from Milwaukee in late July, but the Bucks have decided to move on from him in order to give Ike Nwamu an opportunity. It's possible Trice lands a spot on the Bucks' G-League roster, however.
More News
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...