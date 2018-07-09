Bucks' Travis Trice: Productive through two summer league games
Trice scored 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 0-1 FT) in Sunday's summer league loss to the Mavs.
The former Michigan State standout is unlikely to find himself on an NBA roster this season, but he's averaging 13.5 points through Milwaukee's first two games in Vegas, and his 16 points Sunday represented a team-high.
