Trice agreed Tuesday to a contract with the Bucks that includes a training camp invitation, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

Trice most recently suited up for the Bucks' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 8.8 points and four assists in 23 minutes per contest while shooting 5-for-11 from three-point range. He won't have a realistic shot of cracking the Bucks' season-opening roster and is likely being evaluated for a spot with Milwaukee's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.