Bucks' Trevon Duval: Heads to Milwaukee on two-way deal
Duval reached a two-way contract agreement with the Bucks on Tuesday, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 19-year-old started 34 games with Duke last season, averaging 10.3 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Projected to be a second-round pick, Duval ended up going undrafted, eventually agreeing to join the Rockets for summer league. He appeared in five games, averaging 9.2 points and 1.6 assists across 16.9 minutes while shooting 36.1 percent. While the performances were underwhelming, he did enough to secure a contract with the Bucks. In signing a two-way deal, he'll spend the vast majority of the 2018-19 campaign with Milwaukee's G-League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
