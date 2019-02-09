Duval played the final 54 seconds of Friday's 122-107 win over the Mavericks, finishing with two points (1-1 FG) and one assist.

Duval registered his first career points just 13 seconds after checking into the game for his NBA debut. The rookie point guard has played exclusively with the G League's Wisconsin Herd this season but had the rare opportunity to suit up Friday with three players (Nikola Mirotic, Khris Middleton and Donte DiVincenzo) unavailable. Middleton is expected back for Saturday's game against the Magic, so Duval is a decent bet to return to the inactive list for that contest.