Bucks' Trevon Duval: Misses Monday
Duval (ankle) did not play in Monday's loss to South Bay.
It seems likely Duval could begin to see some run with the Bucks should Milwaukee hold onto their top position in the Eastern Conference, meaning an injured ankle could wind up being disastrous for the prospects of the rookie point guard. It's unclear how serious the injury may be, but the Herd figure to be cautious with Duval, particularly with a variety of guards performing at a high level currently.
