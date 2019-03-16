Bucks' Trevon Duval: Only misses one game
Duval (ankle) finished Friday's win with 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Duval missed the previous contest with an ankle injury, but was able to return in short order. The 20-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36 games with the Herd.
