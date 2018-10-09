Bucks' Trevon Duval: Out again Tuesday
Duval (eye) will remain out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Duval's eye injury is still a bit of a mystery and it has kept him on the sidelines for a few weeks now. The Bucks still have just over a week until the regular-season opener, but it's unclear if Duval will be ready to go by that point in time. He'll also have a chance to get back on the floor for the exhibition finale Friday against Minnesota.
