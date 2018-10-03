Bucks' Trevon Duval: Out Wednesday
Duval (eye) is out for Wednesday's preseason contest against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Duval continues to work his way back from an undisclosed eye issue. His next chance to take the floor arrives Sunday against the Timberwolves.
