Bucks' Trevon Duval: Remains out Sunday
Duval (eye) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The details surrounding Duval's eye injury are still unknown, but the rookie will miss yet another preseason outing. His next opportunity to play will be in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
