Duval has averaged 14.0 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 24.3 minutes per game through his first four outings with the G League's Wisconsin Herd.

The undrafted rookie out of Duke has shown impressive touch from distance through his initial professional action, knocking down three-point attempts at a 38.5 percent clip. Though he's signed to a two-way contract and could get a look with Bucks at some point this season, Duval is more likely to spend the bulk of the campaign with Wisconsin in order to pick up meaningful playing time.

More News
Our Latest Stories