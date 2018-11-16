Bucks' Trevon Duval: Showing three-point touch in G League
Duval has averaged 14.0 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 24.3 minutes per game through his first four outings with the G League's Wisconsin Herd.
The undrafted rookie out of Duke has shown impressive touch from distance through his initial professional action, knocking down three-point attempts at a 38.5 percent clip. Though he's signed to a two-way contract and could get a look with Bucks at some point this season, Duval is more likely to spend the bulk of the campaign with Wisconsin in order to pick up meaningful playing time.
