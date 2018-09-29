Bucks' Trevon Duval: Sits out scrimmage

Duval will sit out Saturday's scrimmage, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

At this point, the Bucks haven't clarified if Duval is dealing with an injury or if he was held out for rest purposes. Either way, it now brings his status into question for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls.

Our Latest Stories