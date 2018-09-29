Bucks' Trevon Duval: Sits out scrimmage
Duval will sit out Saturday's scrimmage, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
At this point, the Bucks haven't clarified if Duval is dealing with an injury or if he was held out for rest purposes. Either way, it now brings his status into question for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...