Herro recorded 50 points (15-23 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 40 minutes during the Bucks' 132-129 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

It was a career day for Herro, who opened the game with 15 points in the first quarter before pouring in 35 more points in the second half. He had the opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the three he nailed at the end of the fourth quarter was not released in time, resulting in a 13th-straight loss for the Bucks. It was the second time this season that Herro scored 30-plus points, and the veteran wing is averaging 21.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.9 threes and 0.9 steals over 30.7 minutes per game this season.