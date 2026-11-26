Herro finished with 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, five assists and three steals over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 104-97 loss to Brooklyn.

Herro wasn't as efficient shooting the ball Wednesday compared to recent games. He also tied his season high of five turnovers. However, it was still a quality performance overall from the 26-year-old, who has averaged 36.6 points in the last three games. Herro has also been active defensively, recording at least one steal in each of his previous seven appearances.