Herro recorded 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Herro struggled from the field overall but did connect on two of four attempts from beyond the arc, including back-to-back threes during the opening quarter. The veteran guard also chipped in three rebounds and three assists, though his four turnovers were a team high. Herro should have plenty of opportunities to handle the ball and create offense for Milwaukee, so establishing chemistry with his new teammates will be one of the main storylines to monitor throughout the preseason. Even if Ryan Rollins or Kevin Porter start next to him in the backcourt once the regular season begins, Herro should handle a sizable role of the playmaking in a new-look Bucks team.