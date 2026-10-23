Herro recorded 34 points (12-24 FG, 5-10 FG, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 132-125 loss to the Bulls.

Herro posted his best scoring mark of the season thus far, and he was the only Milwaukee player to score more than 20 points in this seven-point defeat. It's only been two games, but Herro looks comfortable operating as the Bucks' No. 1 option on offense. Through two contests, he has 58 points, seven rebounds and 13 assists combined while shooting 9-for-21 from three-point range.