Herro ended Wednesday's 137-130 loss to Miami with eight points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal over 24 minutes.

Herro struggled offensively in his first game back in Miami, extending a difficult stretch that has seen him average just 10.3 points on 10-for-41 shooting over his last three appearances. The veteran guard has missed 15 consecutive three-point attempts during that span, a significant departure from his usual perimeter production. Despite his recent struggles, Herro remains one of Milwaukee's primary scoring options and should continue receiving ample opportunities to regain his shooting touch.