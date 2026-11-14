Herro had 18 points (5-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 107-99 loss to the Magic.

Herro struggled mightily with efficiency Friday, but he still finished as Milwaukee's second-leading scorer. The star guard also tied the game-high mark in steals, chipping in multiple swipes for just the second time this season. He's scored at least 18 points in three of his last four outings, though he's shot just 25.0 percent from deep over that stretch.