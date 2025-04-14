Smith accumulated 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 140-133 overtime victory over the Pistons.

There was nothing on the line for either team in the regular-season finale, so Smith saw a significant workload for only the second time in his brief career and produced career highs in points and made three-pointers. The 2024 second-round pick should return to his spot at the end of the bench when the Bucks begin their playoff run Saturday in Indiana.