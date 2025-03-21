Smith played the final 3:21 of Thursday's 118-89 win over the Lakers, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one foul and no other statistics.

Smith had missed two straight games last week due to back spasms, but he was cleared to play ahead of Saturday's 126-119 win over the Pacers. He didn't appear in that contest, but Smith has now seen garbage-time run in two of the Bucks' last three games, logging five minutes in total. Even though Bobby Portis (suspension) won't be eligible to play until April 8 and Jericho Sims (thumb) is out for the remainder of the regular season, the Bucks haven't opened up a spot in the rotation for Smith or another player to play backup center. Instead, head coach Doc Rivers looks like he'll continue to stagger Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo at center and run small-ball lineups when either big man is off the court.