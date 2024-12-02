site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Tyler Smith: Makes return to parent club
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Milwaukee recalled Smith from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Sunday.
Smith has consistently floated between the NBA and G League this season, but most of his game reps have been with the Herd.
