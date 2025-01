The Bucks recalled Smith from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Thursday. He then tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in four minutes during Thursday's 125-96 win over the Heat.

Smith has bounced back and forth between the NBA and G League this season. However, the rookie forward has not made consecutive NBA appearances since doing so on Nov. 7 and 8.