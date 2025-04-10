site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bucks-tyler-smith-ruled-out-for-thursday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Bucks' Tyler Smith: Ruled out for Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Smith (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Pelicans.
Smith is typically not a rotation player for the Bucks, so this news doesn't carry many fantasy implications.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read